Rays' Nate Lowe: Drops weight in offseason
Lowe arrived in Rays camp nearly 20 pounds lighter than his season-ending weight of 245 pounds, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Lowe enjoyed a solid rookie campaign, slashing .263/.325/.454 with seven home runs and 19 RBI across 169 plate appearances across 50 games. However, the 23-year-old felt he could increase his defensive utility and his chances of remaining at the big-league level overall with better fitness, so he cut processed foods and sugar out of his diet while also engaging in offseason workouts with the likes of Francisco Lindor and Gio Urshela. Lowe saw time at both corner infield spots last season, and he believes his lighter frame will help sharpen up his range at the hot corner specifically, thereby increasing his chances of sticking on the Opening Day roster.
