Lowe is starting at first base and batting cleanup Wednesday against the Nationals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe had hit sixth or seventh in four straight starts, but after hitting .429 with three home runs over that stretch, the Rays will bump him up a couple spots in the lineup. He should continue to hit in a run-producing spot over the rest of the season with Ji-Man Choi (hamstring) likely done for the year.