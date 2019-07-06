Lowe went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings loss to the Yankees on Friday.

Lowe answered a first-inning Aaron Judge solo blast with one of his own in the fourth, marking his first time leaving the yard in the majors. The rookie just returned to the Rays on Thursday in the wake of injuries to Brandon Lowe (lower leg) and Ji-Man Choi (ankle), and Friday marked his first start after entering Thursday's contest as a pinch hitter.