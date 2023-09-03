Basabe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Basabe is on the bench for a second straight game and appears to have lost hold of the everyday role at shortstop after Taylor Walls was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Though Basabe manned shortstop in Friday's 3-2 loss, Walls will pick up a second consecutive start Sunday in place of the rookie. Since he was called up from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 12 and replacing Wander Franco (personal) as the Rays' primary option at shortstop, Basabe has slashed .250/.316/.365 with one home run and nine RBI across his first 57 big-league plate appearances.