Rays' Rickie Weeks: Arrives in Durham on Monday
Weeks (shoulder, hand) arrived at Triple-A Durham on Monday and could play in his first rehab game Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran began working out upon his arrival in anticipation of his rehab assignment, which is likely to last the remainder of this week at a minimum. After a particularly sluggish start to the season that saw his average dip as low as .163 on May 5, Weeks had started to show some life offensively, slashing .271/.327/.396 in 52 plate appearances across 17 games prior to his injury.
More News
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: To begin rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: Slated for minor-league rehab next week•
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: Making notable progress in recovery•
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: Lands on DL•
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: Raps out pair of hits Saturday•
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: Draws sixth straight start•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...