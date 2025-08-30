Pepiot (10-10) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings in a 4-1 victory over the Nationals. He struck out six.

The Rays staked Pepiot to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and he never looked back, racking up 15 swinging strikes among his 93 pitches (53 total strikes). The right-hander has won four of his last five starts, lasting at least five innings in each and posting a 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB over 27.2 innings. Pepiot lines up to make his next outing at home next week against the Guardians.