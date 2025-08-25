Pepiot (9-10) picked up the win Sunday against St. Louis, allowing one hit and one walk across five scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Pepiot had no issues with the Cardinals' lineup, allowing just two baserunners in five innings of work. Surprisingly, he was pulled after five innings and 63 pitches. An injury hasn't been reported, so it seems as though the Rays are limiting his innings in the closing stages of the regular season. Pepiot has thrown a career-high 153 innings in 2025, topping his previous high of 130 innings set last season. The 28-year-old hadn't thrown fewer than 84 pitches in an appearance since June 27. He had allowed 17 runs across four starts spanning 21.2 innings before Sunday's outing. Pepiot is lined up to face the Nationals next weekend.