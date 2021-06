Thompson recorded his seventh hold in a win over the Yankees on Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Thompson was optimally efficient, firing 10 of 12 pitches for strikes during a dominant frame. The right-hander has churned out six scoreless appearances in his last seven trips to the mound, a 6.2 inning-stretch during which he's posted a win in addition Monday's hold and lowered his ERA from 2.55 to 2.22.