Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.
Thompson will head to Durham after he's surrendered at least one run in four out of his last five appearances. Over that stretch, the right-hander has given up nine runs over five frames, raising his season-long ERA from 1.80 to 6.60. He'll look to recenter himself with Triple-A before being returned to the major-league roster later this season. In a corresponding move, right-hander Cooper Criswell will join the Rays in Tampa Bay.