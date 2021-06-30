Thompson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Wednesday, retroactive to June 28, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Thompson gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning Sunday but still earned the hold against the Angels. It's not yet clear whether his injury will force him to miss more than the minimum of 10 days, but he'll be eligible to return just before the All-Star break. Left-hander Ryan Sherriff was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.