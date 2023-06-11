Tampa Bay recalled Thompson from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Thompson gives the Rays a fresh arm in the bullpen, and he forged a 2.25 ERA over three appearances with Durham after being demoted to Triple-A on May 22. The right-hander has struggled in the majors with a 6.60 ERA over his 16 appearances in 2023, and he isn't likely to see a plethora of high-leverage chances while he's with the club. Jose Lopez is optioned back to Durham in the corresponding move.