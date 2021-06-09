Thompson garnered his ninth hold in a win over the Nationals on Tuesday, firing two-thirds scoreless innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Thompson inherited a certifiable mess from bullpen mate J.P. Feyereisen, who walked three of the four batters he faced to open the eighth inning and jam the bases. However, Thompson was masterful when called upon, recording strikeouts of Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Bell to snuff out the threat. The 28-year-old continues to be one of manager Kevin Cash's most reliable later-inning options, and he's now generated nine scoreless efforts in his last 10 appearances.