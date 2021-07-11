Thompson (shoulder) isn't expected to make his return from the 10-day injured list until the final week of July, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Thompson was placed on the IL on June 30 and was recently shut down from throwing, though he looks poised to resume activity shortly. However, the Rays will still want to see Thompson complete a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham before he rejoins the active roster, so he'll likely remain sidelined for the club's first three or four series coming out of the All-Star break. The 29-year-old righty owns a 2.38 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go with a 37:9 K:BB, 11 holds and three wins across 36 relief appearances this season.