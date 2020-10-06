McClanahan made his major-league debut out of the bullpen in the Rays' Game 1 loss to the Yankees on Monday. He allowed one hit and one walk before recording the final out of the ninth inning.

The lefty made history in the opener of the ALDS, becoming the first pitcher ever to make his major-league debut in the postseason. Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com noted that nine of McClanahan's 15 pitches were clocked at 98-plus miles per hour. Obviously he has a lot to prove and this run is mostly just about getting his feet wet, but McClanahan appears to have a bright future as a starting pitcher. He could be part of that mix as early as 2021 and should be rostered in most dynasty leagues.