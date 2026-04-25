Rays' Shane McClanahan: Blanks Twins in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McClanahan (2-2) earned the win against the Twins on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven over five scoreless innings.
McClanahan cruised through five frames, throwing 60 of 86 pitches for strikes while generating 15 whiffs and limiting the Twins to only singles. While the southpaw has yielded two earned runs or fewer in four of five outings this season, he has yet to pitch beyond the fifth inning as he continues to ease his way back from a lengthy absence. He owns a 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB across 23 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the Giants next weekend.
More News
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Hit around in second loss•
-
Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn: Resting for series finale•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Earns first win of 2026•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Leaves with lead in no-decision•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Takes loss in first start since '23•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Dominates in third spring start•