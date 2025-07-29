default-cbs-image
McClanahan (triceps/biceps) played catch from 60 feet Monday, MLB.com reports.

McClanahan had his rehab assignment paused July 21 after he suffered from soreness in his left biceps. This marked his first activity since, though the next steps are unclear, as manager Kevin Cash said the session went okay, but was nothing great.

