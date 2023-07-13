Sasaki (undisclosed) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Sasaki has been on the 7-day injured list at High-A Bowling Green since mid-May with the unspecified injury, but he should be ready to return to South Atlantic League play once he gets a few rehab games under his belt in Florida. The 23-year-old outfielder put together a .290/.376/.400 slash line to go with two home runs and nine stolen bases in 117 plate appearances for Bowling Green prior to landing on the IL.