The Florida Complex League Rays placed de Brun on the 60-day injured list March 26 as he recovers from wrist surgery, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Per Dykstra, de Brun underwent wrist surgery before he was traded from the Orioles to the Rays as part of the return for Shane Baz. It is not expected to be a long-term absence. De Brun will presumably return before the conclusion of the FCL season before heading to Single-A Charleston for the remainder of the season.