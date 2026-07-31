Rays' Slater de Brun: Recovers from wrist surgery

Single-A Charleston activated de Brun (wrist) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

After recovering from December wrist surgery, de Brun has since moved up to the Single-A level following about a two-week rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate. The 19-year-old outfielder was part of Tampa Bay's compensation for trading Shane Baz to the Orioles last winter, and he's gone 10-for-22 (.455) with two doubles, four RBI, three stolen bases and six runs scored over his first seven career minor-league games.