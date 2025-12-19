The Rays acquired de Brun, Caden Bodine, Michael Forret, Austin Overn and a Competitive Balance Round A pick from the Orioles on Friday in exchange for Shane Baz, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

De Brun was the 37th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft and has not yet made his professional debut. The 18-year-old doesn't have power but is known for his hit tool and speed, and he's expected to stick in center field. The Rays will take de Brun's development slowly.