Rays' Taitn Gray: Shelved at Single-A

Single-A Charleston placed Gray on its 7-day injured list June 1 due to an unspecified issue.

Gray's move to the IL temporarily halts what's been a magnificent first season in the professional ranks for the 18-year-old, who has settled in at first base after being listed as a catcher when he was selected in the third round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft. Prior to hitting the shelf, Gray produced a .286/.406/.474 slash line with a 16.8 percent walk rate and 21.9 percent strikeout rate over 192 plate appearances with Charleston.