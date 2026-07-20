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Rays' Taitn Gray: Embarks on rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gray, who had surgery to remove a bone chip in his right elbow, has gone 1-for-8 through three rehab games in the Florida Complex League.

Per Ian Cundall of Baseball America, Gray should be back in action for Single-A Charleston before the end of the month. Prior to the midseason surgery, Gray slashed .286/.406/.474 with six home runs, four steals, a 21.9 percent strikeout rate and a 16.1 percent walk rate in 49 games. He received just under $1 million when the Rays selected him in the third round last year and won't turn 19 until mid-August.

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