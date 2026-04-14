Gray is slashing .370/.472/.704 with two home runs, a 16.7 percent walk rate and a 19.4 percent strikeout rate through eight games for Single-A Charleston.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound 18-year-old whose defensive home was uncertain when the Rays selected him with the 86th overall pick last year, Gray has played first base and designated hitter for the RiverDogs. He is the youngest player to post a 1.176 OPS or higher through his team's first eight games since Juan Soto in 2017, and it's clear Gray has mammoth power potential long term.