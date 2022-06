Walls went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Tuesday in the Rays' 4-2 win over the Cardinals in 10 innings.

Walls made his lone hit of the game count, taking Drew VerHagen deep in the bottom of the 10th for a two-out walkoff blast, his third of the season. Now that he's moved past the calf issue that sidelined him for a few days last week, Walls is expected to maintain an everyday role at shortstop while Wander Franco (quadriceps) is on the 10-day injured list.