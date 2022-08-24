Walls went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Angels.

Walls delivered a single in the seventh inning and came around to score in the same frame to account for his production. The effort was only his third-multi hit game since the All-Star break, and Walls has hit just .190 -- he does have a .333 on-base percentage -- with eight RBI and 13 runs scored across 29 games in that span. He figures to remain the Rays' primary shortstop until Wander Franco (wrist) is able to return.