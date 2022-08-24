Walls went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Angels.

Walls delivered a single in the seventh inning and came around to score in the same frame to account for his production. The effort was only his third-multi hit game since the All-Star break, and Walls has hit just .190 -- he does have a .333 on-base percentage -- with eight RBI and 13 runs scored across 29 games in that span. He figures to remain the Rays' primary shortstop until Wander Franco (wrist) is able to return.

More News