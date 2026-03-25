Rays' Taylor Walls: Goes on 10-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays placed Walls on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right oblique strain.
Walls is slated to miss at least the first couple weeks of the season due to an oblique strain that first popped up in late February. Carson Williams will handle shortstop for the Rays while Walls is out and could keep the job if he gets off to a hot start.
More News
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Out at least 3-4 weeks•
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Opening season on injured list•
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Starting Saturday's exhibition•
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Hopes to be back later this week•
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Scratched from lineup Sunday•
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Making spring debut Sunday•