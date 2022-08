Walls is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yu Chang will draw the start at shortstop while Walls sits in the series finale. Walls had previously started in each of the Rays' last 11 games while slashing .242/.375/.424 with a home run, three doubles, six runs, four RBI, a stolen base, and perhaps most impressively, a 7:5 BB:K.