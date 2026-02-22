Walls (sports hernia) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls underwent sports hernia surgery in early September last year, ending his season after 101 games and 317 plate appearances. A .195/.286/.298 career hitter over parts of five big-league seasons with the Rays, Walls may have the leg up on prospect Carson Williams for the starting job at shortstop thanks to his plus defense.