Walls went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Angels.

The 25-year-old continues to get regular playing time, primarily at third base, but Walls hasn't been able to do much with it. He's slashing .189/.310/.297 through 87 plate appearances, and while his five steals on the season are useful, they come with only one homer, three RBI and eight runs.