Rays' Tommy Pham: Continues red-hot spring

Pham went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in an 8-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Tigers on Saturday.

Pham dealt with shoulder issues earlier this spring, but he's remained hot at the plate throughout Grapefruit League play irrespective of any physical challenges. The 31-year-old's third-inning two-run shot off Jordan Zimmermann on Saturday was his first round tripper of the exhibition slate, but he's hitting .326 overall with three doubles across 46 spring at-bats. Looking ahead to the regular season, Pham slots in as the starting left fielder following a 2018 campaign when he slashed .275/.367/.464 across 570 plate appearances with the Cardinals and Rays.

