Rays' Tommy Pham: Continues red-hot spring
Pham went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in an 8-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Tigers on Saturday.
Pham dealt with shoulder issues earlier this spring, but he's remained hot at the plate throughout Grapefruit League play irrespective of any physical challenges. The 31-year-old's third-inning two-run shot off Jordan Zimmermann on Saturday was his first round tripper of the exhibition slate, but he's hitting .326 overall with three doubles across 46 spring at-bats. Looking ahead to the regular season, Pham slots in as the starting left fielder following a 2018 campaign when he slashed .275/.367/.464 across 570 plate appearances with the Cardinals and Rays.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...