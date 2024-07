The Rays recalled Alexander from Triple-A Durham, and he's expected to serve as a bulk reliever Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Shawn Armstrong will open Tuesday's contest for Tampa Bay, and Alexander is likely to follow as the primary pitcher. The left-hander has struggled in a swingman role this season and has a 6.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB across 56.2 innings.