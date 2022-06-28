Glasnow (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, his first since undergoing Tommy John surgery last August, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow's ability to get back on a mound represents an important milestone in his recovery from elbow surgery, but he'll still face an uphill battle to make a return from the 60-day injured list in 2022. Slowly but steadily, he'll likely increase the intensity and frequency of his bullpen sessions before advancing to the next stage of his rehab program: facing live hitters.