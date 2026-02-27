Glasnow tossed two-plus innings against the White Sox in a Cactus League contest Thursday, allowing one run on one hit and no walks while striking out four batters.

Glasnow carved up Chicago in the first inning, striking out the side on 14 pitches. He retired the side in order again in the second, then allowed a single to the only batter he faced in the third, with that runner coming around to score following Glasnow's departure. Overall, the right-hander threw 22 of 32 pitches for strikes, got six whiffs and averaged 96.7 mph on his fastball. Glasnow is a key part of the Dodgers' impressive rotation and figures to be a big asset in fantasy if he can stay healthy.