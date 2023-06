The Rays recalled Brujan from Triple-A Durham prior to Monday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Brujan will return to the Rays after he was sent down May 25, replacing Brandon Lowe (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Over 21 plate appearances with the big club this season, Brujan has produced a .250 average with three RBI and five runs. He'll likely serve as a utility man while he's up with Tampa Bay and may see sporadic playing time.