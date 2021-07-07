Brujan will make his major-league debut in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. He will bat fifth as the second baseman.

Brujan was recalled to serve as the 27th man for the twin bill and manager Kevin Cash will take wait no time to get him into his first big-league game. While Brujan is currently slated to be with the club for just one day, the Rays could make another transaction later Wednesday to keep Brujan on the 26-man roster going forward.