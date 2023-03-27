Brujan was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brujan appeared in 17 games this spring, producing a disappointing .118 average with a double, an RBI, four runs scored and four stolen bases over 34 at-bats. Considering how much he struggled at the plate, it's not overly surprising that the 25-year-old will start the season with Durham. The switch-hitter played in 52 games with the Rays in 2022, batting .163 with three homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs and five stolen bases over 162 at-bats. He'll look to get his bat right in Triple-A before making the leap back to the major-league level at some point in 2023.