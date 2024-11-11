Franco (personal) was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Monday following an altercation Sunday during which guns were drawn, Juan Recio of ESPN.com reports.

Franco is being held for questioning and it's not yet clear whether he faces charges as a result of the incident. The 23-year-old is on MLB administrative leave and is due to stand trial on Dec. 12 in the Dominican Republic involving charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking. If convicted, Franco faces up to 20 years in prison. MLB is also performing a concurrent investigation of Franco under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.