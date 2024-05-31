Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have made a joint agreement to extend Franco's stay on administrative leave through July 14, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
An agreement between the parties was originally reached prior to Opening Day, but the original term was set to end June 1. Authorities have until July 5 to make any charging decisions against Franco, which could provide some additional context for his availability for this season and beyond.
