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Rays' Wander Franco: Will not serve prison sentence

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Franco has been declared criminally responsible for the sexual and psychological abuse of a minor but will not serve a prison sentence, ESPN.com reports.

While Franco was found guilty of the crime, Dominican judge Jose Antonio Nunez determined that Franco was also a victim himself of extortion and blackmail by the minor's mother. As a result, Franco will not have to go to prison. Major League Baseball's own investigation into Franco remains active, and he could be subject to further discipline under the league's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. It remains unlikely that Franco plays major-league baseball again.

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