Franco (personal) is facing charges of illegal use and possession of a firearm related to his arrest in an altercation in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, Juan Recio of ESPN.com reports.

Franco is expected to be granted provisional release Tuesday, although terms of his bail have not yet been defined. The 23-year-old is on MLB administrative leave and is due to stand trial on Dec. 12 in the Dominican Republic involving charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking. A concurrent investigation of Franco is being performed by MLB under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.