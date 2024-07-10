The Rays will place Franco (personal) on the restricted list Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Franco had previously spent the entirety of the season on administrative leave, but MLB granted the Rays' request to move the 23-year-old to the restricted list after he had charges formally filed against him by prosecutors in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday. According to Marc Topkin and Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times, Franco faces charges of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor as well as human trafficking, the latter of which carries a 15-to-20-year prison term if convicted. Major League Baseball isn't expected to issue any disciplinary action for Franco until the legal process is completed, but he won't accrue MLB service time or receive a salary while he's on the restricted list.