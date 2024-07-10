Franco was formally charged Tuesday in the Dominican Republic with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Franco's administrative leave stay is due to end Sunday, but his term will likely be extended indefinitely while the Dominican Republic's legal process plays out. If found guilty, he could spend up to five years in prison.
