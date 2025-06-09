Franco -- who is currently on trial in the Dominican Republic on charges including sexual abuse of a minor -- was charged Sunday with illegal possession of a gun, Sarah Jean Maher of The Athletic reports.

The latest charge stems from a Nov. 10 altercation during which police found a gun in Franco's vehicle. A concurrent investigation of Franco is being performed by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The 24-year-old is on MLB administrative leave and hasn't seen the field since August of 2023.