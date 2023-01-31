Diaz and the Rays completed a three-year, $24 million contract extension on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This deal has been in the works for a while now, and the parties involved have finally made it official. Diaz will make $6 million in 2023, $8 million in 2024 and $10 million in 2025 -- all guaranteed. There is also a $12 million club option (with no buyout) for 2026. Diaz was an on-base machine last season, delivering an overall .296/.401/.423 slash line in 558 plate appearances with Tampa Bay. He's not much of a power threat, but the 31-year-old corner infielder should continue to hold considerable value in fantasy leagues that put heavy weight on batting average and on-base percentage.