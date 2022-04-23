Diaz will sit Saturday against Boston, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Diaz finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. He's started the year hitting .275/.383/.325 through 12 games, a respectable line everywhere except the power department. Taylor Walls, who's hitting .292/.452/.417, will get the start at the hot corner again Saturday. Diaz could be at risk of his playing time slipping if the 25-year-old Walls continues to hit well, though he'll likely still have a role.