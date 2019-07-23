Rays' Yandy Diaz: Exits with foot injury

Diaz left Monday's game against the Red Sox after fouling a ball off his left foot, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz immediately went down after fouling a ball off his own foot, and after being looked at by the team trainer, he hobbled off the field. Nate Lowe entered the contest with an 0-2 count and finished the at-bat. Diaz will be considered day-to-day until the severity of his injury is uncovered. He's likely headed for X-rays.