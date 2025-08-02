Diaz went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Dodgers.

The 33-year-old gave the Rays all the offense they would need by taking Blake Snell deep in the first and third innings. Diaz reached 20 homers on the season with the performance, the second time in his career he's hit that milestone, and six of those long balls have come in 15 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's batting .283 (15-for-53) with 12 runs scored and 12 RBI. With Jonathan Aranda (wrist) on the shelf, Diaz should also pick up enough starts at first base to retain his eligibility for 2026 -- Saturday's game was his 16th appearance at first base this year.