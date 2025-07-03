Diaz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Athletics.

Diaz played a big role in the Rays' five-run sixth inning, when he took Mitch Spence deep to left-center field for a two-run homer. Diaz has been hot at the plate over the last month and has reached base safely in 26 consecutive games dating back to June 3. Over that span, he has slashed a ridiculous .404/.483/.641 with 17 runs scored, four doubles, six home runs and 15 RBI across 118 plate appearances.