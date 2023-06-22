Diaz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles.

Diaz has three multi-hit performances in his last nine games, during which he's also tallied six runs scored and four RBI. Despite that positive stretch, he's experienced a dip in power of late, as he entered Wednesday's contest slugging only .333 across 63 at-bats in June. Even so, Diaz has maintained a .212 ISO and .515 slugging percentage on the season, both of which are nearly 100 points above his previous career highs.