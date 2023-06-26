Diaz went 4-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's win over the Royals.

The Rays mustered up just seven hits on the afternoon with Diaz having four of them. Sunday was his eighth multi-hit performance in June, and he now has nine hits over his last four games. Diaz has entrenched himself in the leadoff spot and has thrived, as he's now slashing .316/.404/.518 with 12 homers, 38 RBI, 51 runs and a 34:45 BB:K over 292 plate appearances. His .316 batting average is currently sixth-best in baseball and third-best in the American League behind only Bo Bichette and Austin Hays.